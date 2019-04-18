Championship
Bristol City12:00Reading
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Reading

Korey Smith
Korey Smith has played just five times this season because of injuries
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Bristol City have midfielder Korey Smith back from injury as they continue their Championship play-off push.

Winger Callum O'Dowda (knee) remains out, as does keeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) although both are close to fitness.

Reading head into the game following the news midfielder John Swift will not play again this term after hip surgery.

Defenders Omar Richards (knee), Paul McShane (Achilles) and John O'Shea (calf) are out, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is back training but not match-fit.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost eight of their last 10 league meetings with Reading (W2 D0 L8)
  • Reading have won three of their last four league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (W3 D0 L1), though they lost 0-2 last season under Jaap Stam
  • Bristol City have won their last five home league matches played on Good Friday (1971, 1972, 1974, 2014, 2017), last losing in 1966 against Southampton
  • Reading have won none of their last 10 away league matches played on Good Friday (W0 D3 L7), failing to score in their last five
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is unbeaten in four matches on Good Friday (W2 D2 L0)
  • Reading have won five of their last 11 league matches (W5 D3 L3) - as many as they'd won in their previous 36 matches (W5 D13 L18)

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
View full Championship table

