Bristol City v Reading
Bristol City have midfielder Korey Smith back from injury as they continue their Championship play-off push.
Winger Callum O'Dowda (knee) remains out, as does keeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) although both are close to fitness.
Reading head into the game following the news midfielder John Swift will not play again this term after hip surgery.
Defenders Omar Richards (knee), Paul McShane (Achilles) and John O'Shea (calf) are out, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is back training but not match-fit.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost eight of their last 10 league meetings with Reading (W2 D0 L8)
- Reading have won three of their last four league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (W3 D0 L1), though they lost 0-2 last season under Jaap Stam
- Bristol City have won their last five home league matches played on Good Friday (1971, 1972, 1974, 2014, 2017), last losing in 1966 against Southampton
- Reading have won none of their last 10 away league matches played on Good Friday (W0 D3 L7), failing to score in their last five
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is unbeaten in four matches on Good Friday (W2 D2 L0)
- Reading have won five of their last 11 league matches (W5 D3 L3) - as many as they'd won in their previous 36 matches (W5 D13 L18)