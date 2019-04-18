Millwall v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall will assess defender Shaun Hutchinson, who is still recovering from an illness that hospitalised him.
Centre-back Byron Webster continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery and Tom Bradshaw (knee) is out.
Brentford forward Said Benrahma will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains sidelined but midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo is available to return after concussion.
Left-back Rico Henry could also return after being rested for the defeat at Reading last weekend but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) is out.
The Bees, who are aiming to secure a fifth consecutive top-10 finish in the Championship, have won just one of their past seven games.
Millwall are unbeaten in three games and start the Easter weekend two points above the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just one of their last seven league matches against Brentford (W1 D3 L3).
- Brentford are looking to complete a league double over London rivals Millwall for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
- Millwall have won their last four league matches on Good Friday (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018) - they last failed to win on Good Friday in 2010 against Brentford, a 1-1 draw.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight league matches on Good Friday (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 to Fulham in 1989.
- Jake Cooper's goal after 94 minutes and two seconds against Sheffield United was Millwall's latest league goal scored since May 2016 (Lee Gregory vs Gillingham, 97:55).
- Neal Maupay has been involved in 30 Championship goals in 40 appearances this season (23 goals, 7 assists), finding the net in his last three appearances.