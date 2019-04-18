Birmingham City v Derby County

Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal at Ipswich last week was the Birmingham striker's 12th of the season

Birmingham manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns as they look to edge closer to Championship safety.

Wingers Jacques Maghoma and Connor Mahoney could be recalled after being dropped in favour of Kerim Mrabti and Jota for last week's draw at Ipswich.

Derby, who start the Easter weekend two points outside the play-offs, will be without midfielder Duane Holmes (thigh) but could have Scott Malone back.

The defender has missed their last two games with a rib injury.

Match facts