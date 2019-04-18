Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Dael Fry is out for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring problem

Middlesbrough have a selection dilemma with injuries to George Friend, Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry leaving boss Tony Pulis short of defensive options.

The Teessiders expect the two centre-backs, Ayala and Fry, to be out for the remainder of the current campaign.

Stoke City travel to Teesside to be reunited with Welshman Pulis, who spent a total of 11 years as manager in the Potteries over two spells.

Defender Tom Edwards returns for Stoke after suspension.

Match facts