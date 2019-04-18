Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Stoke
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Dael Fry
Dael Fry is out for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring problem
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Middlesbrough have a selection dilemma with injuries to George Friend, Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry leaving boss Tony Pulis short of defensive options.

The Teessiders expect the two centre-backs, Ayala and Fry, to be out for the remainder of the current campaign.

Stoke City travel to Teesside to be reunited with Welshman Pulis, who spent a total of 11 years as manager in the Potteries over two spells.

Defender Tom Edwards returns for Stoke after suspension.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won none of their last four league matches against Stoke City (W0 D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in August 2008.
  • This is the first meeting between the teams at the Riverside Stadium outside the top-flight since August 1997, a 1-0 victory for Stoke.
  • Middlesbrough last hosted Stoke in a league match on Good Friday in 1951, winning 1-0 in the top-flight.
  • Stoke have won three of their 35 league matches played on Good Friday (W3 D9 L23), with this their first match on Good Friday since 1975; all 35 previous games have been played away from home.
  • Tony Pulis is unbeaten in his last 14 league matches against Stoke City (W7 D7 L0) since losing his first game against them back in November 1992 with Bournemouth.
  • Since Nathan Jones' first Championship match in charge, Stoke have had the fewest shots (132), shots on target (35) and scored the fewest goals (11) in the entire division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
View full Championship table

