Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Middlesbrough have a selection dilemma with injuries to George Friend, Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry leaving boss Tony Pulis short of defensive options.
The Teessiders expect the two centre-backs, Ayala and Fry, to be out for the remainder of the current campaign.
Stoke City travel to Teesside to be reunited with Welshman Pulis, who spent a total of 11 years as manager in the Potteries over two spells.
Defender Tom Edwards returns for Stoke after suspension.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won none of their last four league matches against Stoke City (W0 D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in August 2008.
- This is the first meeting between the teams at the Riverside Stadium outside the top-flight since August 1997, a 1-0 victory for Stoke.
- Middlesbrough last hosted Stoke in a league match on Good Friday in 1951, winning 1-0 in the top-flight.
- Stoke have won three of their 35 league matches played on Good Friday (W3 D9 L23), with this their first match on Good Friday since 1975; all 35 previous games have been played away from home.
- Tony Pulis is unbeaten in his last 14 league matches against Stoke City (W7 D7 L0) since losing his first game against them back in November 1992 with Bournemouth.
- Since Nathan Jones' first Championship match in charge, Stoke have had the fewest shots (132), shots on target (35) and scored the fewest goals (11) in the entire division.