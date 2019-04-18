Swansea City v Rotherham United

Rotherham's Matt Crooks came off the bench to salvage a 2-2 draw at Stoke on Saturday

Swansea will be without midfielder Bersant Celina, who is ill, for the visit of strugglers Rotherham.

Joe Rodon could make his first start for three months after recovering from a broken metatarsal while Leroy Fer (hamstring) is back in training.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne does not have any new injury concerns ahead of the trip to south Wales.

The only player definitely sidelined is Darren Potter, who is suffering with an Achilles problem.

Billy Jones could return to the Millers' starting line-up after missing the last two games with a hamstring complaint.

Rotherham start the Easter weekend 22nd in the Championship, one point from safety.

Match facts