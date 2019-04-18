Swansea City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea will be without midfielder Bersant Celina, who is ill, for the visit of strugglers Rotherham.
Joe Rodon could make his first start for three months after recovering from a broken metatarsal while Leroy Fer (hamstring) is back in training.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne does not have any new injury concerns ahead of the trip to south Wales.
The only player definitely sidelined is Darren Potter, who is suffering with an Achilles problem.
Billy Jones could return to the Millers' starting line-up after missing the last two games with a hamstring complaint.
Rotherham start the Easter weekend 22nd in the Championship, one point from safety.
Match facts
- Swansea last hosted Rotherham in a match in any competition in August 2014, in the League Cup second round, a 1-0 victory for the Swans.
- Rotherham haven't completed a league double over Swansea since the 1974-75 season.
- Swansea have not won six consecutive home league matches since a run of 10 between November 2007 and February 2008 under Roberto Martinez.
- Rotherham have won just two of their last 19 league matches on Good Friday (W2 D7 L10), beating AFC Wimbledon in both 2012 and 2013.
- Swansea's Matt Grimes has completed more passes than any other Championship player this season (2,429).
- Nine of Rotherham's last 12 league goals have been scored via set pieces (four throw-ins, three corners, a free-kick and a penalty).