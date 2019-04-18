Championship
Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson's Bolton must avoid defeat by Aston Villa else they will be relegated
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Bolton will be relegated to League One if they lose to Aston Villa.

The beleaguered Trotters, who are in the process of being taken over by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, are likely to be without Jack Hobbs (back) and Luke Murphy (calf).

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish should return after missing the win over Bristol City through illness.

Striker Tammy Abraham came off in that game with a tight hamstring but is expected to start.

The game was only given the go-ahead on Thursday after a meeting of the safety advisory group.

Match facts

  • Bolton are looking to win consecutive home league games against Aston Villa for the first time since September 2002.
  • Aston Villa have not completed a league double over Bolton Wanderers since the 2009-10 campaign.
  • Bolton are winless in their past eight league matches played on Good Friday (W0 D3 L5) since a 1-0 win at Leyton Orient in April 1963.
  • This is Aston Villa's first league match on Good Friday since April 1999, when they drew 0-0 at home to West Ham United.
  • If Bolton lose this match, they will break their record for most league defeats in a single season (26 so far this season and 26 in 2015-16).
  • Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has never lost a league game on Good Friday (W1 D4 L0).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
View full Championship table

