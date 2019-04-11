Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
Villarreal1Valencia1

Villarreal v Valencia

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 2Gaspar
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 62mins
  • 6Ruiz
  • 39Quintillá
  • 5Cáseres
  • 19CazorlaBooked at 28mins
  • 30Chukwueze
  • 10IborraSubstituted forBaccaat 67'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 4Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 16Pedraza
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 22Rabaseda Antolín
  • 28Morlanes

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 4RoncagliaSubstituted forPicciniat 58'minutes
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14GayáBooked at 39mins
  • 20TorresSubstituted forCoquelinat 61'minutes
  • 10Parejo
  • 18Wass
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 9GameiroSubstituted forCheryshevat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 17Coquelin
  • 21Piccini
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 28Rivero
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).

Cristiano Piccini (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Kevin Gameiro.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Vicente Iborra.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.

Booking

Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).

Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Ferrán Torres.

Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Cristiano Piccini replaces Facundo Roncaglia.

Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Álvaro González (Villarreal) because of an injury.

Dangerous play by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Daniel Wass (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Villarreal 1, Valencia 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Villarreal 1, Valencia 1.

Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).

Facundo Roncaglia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Valencia. Facundo Roncaglia tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Neto.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.

