Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 7CorchiaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 66'minutes
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 22Samaris
- 5Fejsa
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forSeferovicat 60'minutes
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 11Cervi
- 79Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 15Oliveira Ribeiro
- 17Zivkovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 61Morris Luís
- 73Neves Filipe
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19Abraham
- 13Hinteregger
- 2NdickaBooked at 20mins
- 20Hasebe
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 17Rode
- 10Kostic
- 8JovicBooked at 4minsSubstituted forde Guzmánat 60'minutes
- 4RebicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 15Willems
- 16Torró
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Ante Rebic.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Sébastien Corchia because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sébastien Corchia (Benfica) because of an injury.
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Luka Jovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Haris Seferovic replaces Rafa.
Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Foul by João Félix (Benfica).
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Sébastien Corchia.
Attempt saved. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Rúben Dias (Benfica) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.
Rafa (Benfica) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Benfica).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sébastien Corchia.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jardel.
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.