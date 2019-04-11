Chelsea bar three people over Mohamed Salah video

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah left Chelsea in 2016

Chelsea prevented three people from entering the stadium for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final at Slavia Prague after a video appeared to show them making abusive comments about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool said the video shows "vile discriminatory chants" and is "dangerous and disturbing."

Three of the six people in the video were identified and barred.

Chelsea are working to identify the other three, who did not turn up.

The Stamford Bridge club are working with police and the other three individuals face bans if they are found to be season ticket holders or members.

Liverpool said they are working with Merseyside Police and Chelsea.

"This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry," said a Liverpool club statement.

"There is no place for this behaviour in football, there is no place for it in society.

"A crime of this nature has more victims than any individual it is aimed at and, as such, collective and decisive action is needed to address it."

Chelsea released a statement during their match at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague, saying the club finds "all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent".

"Where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," it added.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said: "It's not on the terraces, but it's still a disgrace. We don't want fans like that anywhere near our game."