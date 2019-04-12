Hearts v Inverness CT: Two semi-finals, two shootouts, one Joe Hart impression

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

The last two semi-finals between Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle both ended in penalty shootouts.

One was decided by Inverness' Ross Draper coolly sending Jamie MacDonald the wrong way, and the other was settled by Hearts' MacDonald screaming at taker Philip Roberts like a "raving lunatic".

As the sides prepare to meet again in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, we asked the two heroes of those shootouts to walk us through those final moments of elation, nerves, and bizarre mind games.

'I was grunting and making noises'

The Hearts players surround penalty shootout hero Jamie MacDonald

In the League Cup in 2013, Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw by a Hearts side who played with 10 men for a third of the contest after the dismissal of Scott Robinson.

After nine consecutive successful penalties, up stepped Roberts for Inverness. But current Kilmarnock goalkeeper MacDonald decided it was time for some unconventional tactics.

"Nothing else was working that day for me," he explains. "I had seen Joe Hart in a penalty shootout and he just started shouting at the boy, so I thought 'just try something different'.

"I was just grunting and making noises. If anybody saw me and heard it they'd have thought I was a raving lunatic."

He might not have touched the ball in the entire shootout, but MacDonald became the hero as Roberts skied his effort over the bar.

"Maybe I got in the boy's head, but who knows? You can be as technically good as you want in shootouts, but it's whoever has got the mentality to handle the pressure who usually come out winners.

"It was one of those strange days where you became a hero - it's the one situation everybody runs towards the goalkeeper, even though he missed it."

'I was always seventh or eighth pick'

Draper was able to exact revenge on MacDonald a year later

A year later, at the same stage of the the same competition, and at the same venue, Inverness were granted the opportunity for revenge.

In a similarly feisty affair, Inverness went one further than Hearts and had players sent off during regular time but managed to hold on for penalties.

The shootout came down to whether Draper could hold his nerve. "The walk from the halfway line seemed long - very long. I was nervous. I certainly looked calmer than I was inside," he says.

"I'd not really taken a penalty in those circumstances. I was never involved in them. I'm always seventh or eighth pick, but because we were down to nine men, I got shifted up a couple."

But Draper showed no sign of nerves as he sent MacDonald the wrong way to spark a rush he says was only matched by winning the 2015 Scottish Cup with Inverness.

"I was very proud to play my part in it," says the Ross County midfielder. "It probably will be the most important penalty I'll ever take. Hopefully I'm not involved with ones that mean so much in the future."