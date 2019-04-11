Has Florent Malouda been let go from FC Zurich via Twitter?
Being let go by your club must always be one of footballers' greatest fears - but not knowing about it and finding out on Twitter? That's a new one.
Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda, now a coach, appeared to be totally unaware of his release by FC Zurich until the club posted on their social media channels stating there had been a 'mutual agreement' over his exit.
The 38-year-old Champions League winner, who only joined the club's staff less than two months ago, didn't seem too impressed:
At least some fans saw the funny side…
A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Malouda joined Chelsea from Lyon in 2007, winning the Premier League, Champions League and also the FA Cup three times.