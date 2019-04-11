Confederation Cup: Sudan's Al Hilal against Etoile postponed

The Confederation Cup logo
The Confederation Cup is at the quarter-final stage

The political turmoil in Sudan means Sunday's Confederation Cup tie between Al Hilal and Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel has been postponed.

Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December.

The uncertainty around ongoing situation has led the Confederation of African Football postpone the quarter-final second leg tie

No new date has been set for the Sudanese side to host Etoile, who won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the tournament are due to be played on the final weekend in April.

Confederation Cup quarter-final second legs:

14 April: CS Sfaxien (1) v Nkana (2)

14 April: Zamalek (0) v Hassania Agadir (0)

14 April: RS Berkane (2) v Gor Mahia (0)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you