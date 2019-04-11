Confederation Cup: Sudan's Al Hilal against Etoile postponed
The political turmoil in Sudan means Sunday's Confederation Cup tie between Al Hilal and Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel has been postponed.
Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December.
The uncertainty around ongoing situation has led the Confederation of African Football postpone the quarter-final second leg tie
No new date has been set for the Sudanese side to host Etoile, who won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1.
The first legs of the semi-finals of the tournament are due to be played on the final weekend in April.
Confederation Cup quarter-final second legs:
14 April: CS Sfaxien (1) v Nkana (2)
14 April: Zamalek (0) v Hassania Agadir (0)
14 April: RS Berkane (2) v Gor Mahia (0)