Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Inverness Caley Thistle, Scotland women, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic defender and assistant boss Johan Mjallby insists a host of top managers will be keen on the Parkhead job this summer, with Rafa Benetiz, Andre Villas-Boas and Roberto Martinez all linked. (Sun)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is the new second favourite with bookmakers for the Celtic job after his odds were cut following a flurry of bets. (Daily Record)

Southampton are ready to test Rangers' resolve by tabling a £3million bid for midfielder Scott Arfield. (Daily Mail)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster praises officials and fans at capital rivals Hearts for identifying the fan alleged to have racially abused Marvin Bartley in the wake of the Edinburgh derby. (Daily Record)

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has called on Police Scotland to clean up Scottish football by taking a zero-tolerance approach to hooliganism. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says midfielder Lewis Ferguson can use the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday to prove he's the best young player in Scotland. (Press and Journal)

Rangers and Celtic are both ranked in the top 20 clubs in the world for highest average attendances, according to a survey by the CIES Football Observatory. (Daily Record)

Hearts great John Robertson, whose Inverness Caley Thistle side face his old club in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday, tells Tynecastle fans to keep faith with manager Craig Levein even if he has fallen short of expectations. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland women's boss Shelley Kerr hopes fans turn out in record numbers for the team's final pre-World Cup friendly, against Jamaica at Hampden on 28 May. (Scotsman)

Dundee United confirm Robbie Neilson's position as head coach is safe even if he fails to clinch promotion to the Premiership this season. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh and Scotland centre Matt Scott says players could choose to hide symptoms of concussion because they don't want to risk missing out on the World Cup. (Scotsman)