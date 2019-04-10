Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident United can score at Nou Camp

Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona

Manchester United can score away at Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, says Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Barca hold a 1-0 lead after Wednesday's first leg at Old Trafford with the teams meeting in Spain on 16 April.

"We're playing against a great team. It's a tough one - we'll go there with the knowledge we can score over there," Solskjaer told BT Sport.

"We go there with one thing in my mind: we have to score."

In the last 16, United looked to be facing elimination after they lost 2-0 at home against Paris St-Germain in the first leg but a 3-1 victory in the French capital took them through on away goals.

"The PSG performance gives us hope and belief we can do it, but we are playing against the favourites," added Solskjaer, although he said it would be "a greater achievement" if United were to recover to reach the last four.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde also refused to write off the English side.

"Look how they did in Paris, you need only to look at how they did there - the result is yet to be decided," said the Spaniard.

"They are a powerful side and when they pressed us they caused us difficulties. Football is a funny game, it's full of everything. It's hard to move the ball when they are being aggressive in their pressing.

"We thought it was going to be very difficult and 1-0 is not going to decide anything."

Champions League 2018-19 Number of goals Barcelona have conceded at home 2 Number of goals Manchester United have scored away 9

More to follow.