Ajax v Juventus: Dutch police arrest over 100 supporters before kick-off

Dutch police posted pictures showing the streets around Ajax's stadium following the arrests

Dutch police arrested more than 140 fans before Ajax's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juventus in Amsterdam.

A statement released by police said officers confiscated "weapons and fireworks" during disturbances close to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Some fans were detained at the stadium's metro station. Another group was arrested closer to the ground.

Water cannons were also used to break up groups of home supporters.

Dutch police say they worked with their Italian counterparts to identify potential troublemakers in the lead-up to kick-off in Amsterdam - and most of those arrested were fans of the Italian club.

Initial statements said "dozens" of fans had been detained in the hours before the tie, and items including batons, flagpoles and a hammer were discovered.

Later, officers picked up 46 suspects at the metro station before 61 more were arrested at the ground.

Police say investigations into the trouble continue.

The quarter-final ended in a 1-1 draw after Ajax forward David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's headed opener for Juventus.