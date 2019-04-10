Champions League: The French Football League concerned by proposed reforms

Four English sides have made the quarter-finals of the Champions League but no French clubs reached the last eight

The French Football League (LFP) has followed Premier League clubs in voicing concerns about proposed changes to the format of the Champions League.

The European Club Association will reportedly discuss changes with Uefa - one of which would see four groups of eight teams, resulting in more matches.

The LFP board of directors expressed its "deepest concern" over the reforms.

In a statement they said the revamp "threatens the competitive and economic balance" of the French league.

Last week, Premier League clubs opposed the changes and said they had "significant concerns" about the plans.

Their fear is the increase of group-stage games - from six to 14 - would affect the schedule of the domestic league.

The proposed changes would be introduced in the 2024-25 season.