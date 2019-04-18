Lawro's Premier League predictions v 'RED' the super-computer

Manchester City host Tottenham again on Saturday lunchtime - less than three days after Spurs knocked them out of the Champions League - but who will win this time?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "City will have a point to prove, so I don't think Wednesday's result was good news for Liverpool.

"If City were not chasing the title, I think the atmosphere at Etihad Stadium could have been a bit flat, but I am sure we will see a response from the City players and fans."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against a super-computer - called 'RED' - which has been programmed to predict this weekend's fixtures.

The complex model has been developed by University of Reading experts and uses a sophisticated metric that factors in historic results, managerial changes and even travel distances for each team to calculate the most probable results.

Dr James Reade, an economist at the University of Reading and lead developer of the computer model, said: "The task of taking on Lawro at his specialist subject is usually taken on by a celebrity, but this weekend is our model's time to shine.

"The program is called 'RED' and we decided to take on a Reds legend.

"We're confident it will provide a stern test for Lawro and hopefully come out on top in the battle between man and machine."

You can watch the full feature on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League predictions - week 35 Result Lawro RED SATURDAY Man City v Tottenham x-x 2-0 2-0 Bournemouth v Fulham 3-0 2-1 Huddersfield v Watford x-x 1-1 0-1 West Ham v Leicester x-x 2-1 1-0 Wolves v Brighton x-x 2-0 1-0 Newcastle v Southampton x-x 2-1 1-0 SUNDAY Everton v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-0 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 2-0 1-0 Cardiff v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-2 MONDAY Chelsea v Burnley x-x 2-0 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Man City v Tottenham (12:30 BST)

Surely City won't be as open in this game as they were on Wednesday night - they cannot afford to invite any more chaos this time.

With Harry Kane out injured, City must have known Spurs would want to play on the break with pace so I did not understand why Fernandinho did not start, because his game is all about protecting their back two or back four.

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City have to accept 'cruel' Tottenham defeat - Guardiola

City have got enough players who can go and win them the game without being so gung-ho about it, and I thought they missed the Brazilian midfielder in that crazy opening spell when Son Heung-min scored twice.

So I would expect Fernandinho to start on Saturday and, if he is patrolling those deep midfield areas, I think City will control the game this time far better than they did in midweek.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RED's prediction: 2-0

Bournemouth v Fulham

Both of these teams returned to form with good wins last time out - and it is good to sees some signs of life at Fulham following their relegation.

The Cottagers have got the worst away record in the top flight, though, so it is hard to see them following that up with another positive result this weekend.

I am backing Bournemouth to kick on, and score some more goals.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

RED's prediction: 2-1

Huddersfield v Watford

Watford will feel they should have got something out of Monday's game against Arsenal - and they surely would have done if they had not been down to 10 men for 80 minutes.

Troy Deeney will miss this game through suspension because of his red card against the Gunners, and I just have a feeling Huddersfield will pinch something.

The Hornets have got a month until the FA Cup final and that will affect their players' thinking.

This is Huddersfield's penultimate home game of the season so they will not lie down easily and, if they have a go, I think they will get something to show for it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RED's prediction: 0-1

West Ham v Leicester

I was surprised to see Leicester lose against Newcastle last week, and the Foxes did not really create many good chances either.

West Ham will be far more open, which will suit Leicester, but if the Hammers play like they did against Manchester United last time out, I think they will come out on top.

The Hammers suffered their third straight defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday, but I think they were a bit unlucky.

Their manager Manuel Pellegrini will just be hoping his team can finally find some consistency, because we know what quality they have.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

RED's prediction: 1-0

Wolves v Brighton

Brighton are in freefall. They are out of the FA Cup and without a point or a goal in their past four league games, and it is hard to see them turning things around at Molineux.

This is a bad time to be on such a poor run, and Brighton's run-in, which sees them play Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City next, does not exactly bode well for them to turn things around.

Lots of Seagulls fans are saying it is reminiscent of their relegation from the top flight in 1983, when they went one better than this season and reached the FA Cup final but went down - and, at the moment, things are not looking good for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RED's prediction: 1-0

Newcastle v Southampton (17:30 BST)

I've seen quite a bit of Southampton recently, and they are playing well. They are not quite safe yet, but one more win should do it.

I don't think they will get it at St James' Park, but ultimately I think both teams will be fine in terms of staying up.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

RED's prediction: 1-0

SUNDAY

Everton v Man Utd (13:30 BST)

Everton's defeat at Fulham was a strange result, and came just as they were starting to look like a much better team.

It was probably their worst result of the season, especially if you consider the form they were in when they went into the game.

Manchester United are not in great shape either, mind. I would back them to win at Goodison Park, but if United want to be in contention for the title again, a major overhaul of their squad is needed for next season.

For a relatively inexperienced manager like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there are some very big decisions to be made in the summer.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

RED's prediction: 1-0

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (16:00 BST)

I was disappointed with Arsenal on Monday night. I know they won at Watford but they never really had control of the game, even with a man advantage.

The Gunners are average on the road but it is a different story at home, where they have not lost since the opening weekend of the season.

Palace always carry a threat on their travels but I only see one outcome here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RED's prediction: 1-0

Cardiff v Liverpool (16:00 BST)

Cardiff will be competitive, especially at home, but at the moment Liverpool just seem to be able deal with whoever they are up against.

I was impressed by the way Jurgen Klopp's side put Chelsea away on Sunday and they never looked like slipping up against Porto on Wednesday.

Can the Reds win the Champions League?

Well, get past Barcelona and they have got a heck of a chance... but Lionel Messi will have something to say about that, won't he?

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

RED's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Chelsea v Burnley (20:00 BST)

Chelsea are fighting for a top-four place and with Eden Hazard on form they have got a chance.

Burnley have got 39 points and they are safe, or as good as safe anyway so they do not have much to play for.

They won at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of last season, but I can't see a repeat of that result this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RED's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

Last weekend, Lawro got seven correct results including two perfect scores from 10 games, for a total of 130 points.

He beat golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, who got four correct results including one perfect score, for a total of 70 points.

Lawro also made a prediction for Cardiff's 2-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday, but backed the Seagulls to win 1-0 so did not score any extra points.

Total scores after week 34 Lawro 2,900 Guests 2,470

Lawro v Guests P34 W17 D4 L13

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 33 30 3 0 93 +1 =2 Liverpool 34 23 11 0 80 -1 =2 Man Utd 33 25 5 3 80 +4 4 Chelsea 34 21 6 7 69 +1 5 Tottenham 33 19 11 3 68 -2 6 Leicester 34 19 5 10 62 +1 =7 Arsenal 33 17 5 11 56 -3 =7 Everton 34 17 5 12 56 +2 9 Burnley 34 13 10 11 49 +5 10 Newcastle 34 12 7 15 43 +5 11 Wolves 33 12 3 18 39 -3 12 Watford 33 11 3 19 36 -2 13 West Ham 34 10 5 19 35 -2 14 Bournemouth 34 9 7 18 34 -2 15 Crystal Palace 34 8 8 18 32 -2 16 Southampton 33 9 3 21 30 0 17 Fulham 34 8 5 21 29 +2 18 Brighton 33 7 8 18 29 -1 =19 Cardiff 34 3 5 26 14 -1 =19 Huddersfield 34 3 5 26 14 +1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Tom Kerridge, Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 85 Lawro (average after 34 weeks) 80 Adebayo Akinfenwa, Richard Ashcroft, Dina Asher-Smith, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Johnny Marr*, Mark Wahlberg 70 Matt Fitzpatrick, Yungen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington, Taka 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Danny Howard*, Oti Mabuse, Scot Mills 20 Yizzy

*Score will be updated when full programme of games are completed

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy, week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and week 31 against Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard)