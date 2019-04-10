Leicester charged by FA over protests against Huddersfield penalty

Aaron Mooy's penalty cut Huddersfield's deficit to 2-1 but Leicester scored two further goals to win 4-1

Leicester have been charged by the Football Association for the way their players reacted to Huddersfield being awarded a penalty on Saturday.

Referee David Coote gave a penalty for a foul by Caglar Soyuncu on Karlan Grant and a number of Leicester players protested by surrounding the referee and remonstrating with the linesman.

The FA said: "It is alleged the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

They have until 12 April to respond.

Aaron Mooy scored the penalty for Huddersfield but Leicester went on to win 4-1.