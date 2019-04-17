BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019: Nominees to be revealed
- From the section Women's Football
The BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 nominees will be revealed on Thursday, and you can vote for your favourite on the BBC Sport website.
The five-person shortlist has been chosen by a panel of experts including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.
Voting will open at 06:00 BST on Thursday and close at 09:00 BST on Thursday, 2 May.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, 22 May on BBC World Service.
England defender Lucy Bronze won the award last year.