Hearts v Inverness CT: John Robertson hopes fans' expectations are burden

Hearts' Scottish Cup success in 2012 was their last major honour

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

John Robertson hopes Hearts find their fans' expectations a burden when his Inverness Caledonian Thistle side bid for a Scottish Cup shock on Saturday.

Hearts are in their first semi-final for six years, with their last major honour the 2012 Scottish Cup.

Robertson, who is a Tynecastle legend, manages the only Championship side left in the competition.

"I don't think Hearts are under any pressure. There's massive expectation from their fans," he told BBC Scotland.

"Craig Levein knows that, the players will be aware of that, and he'll deal with that. He'll still see right now that there's an opportunity for Hearts to win a major trophy.''

Robertson, who played alongside Levein at Hearts and briefly managed the club, wants his players to take inspiration from Inverness CT's Scottish Cup heroics of four years ago.

The Highlanders, who were then a top-flight side, knocked out St Mirren, Partick Thistle and Celtic before defeating second-tier Falkirk in the final.

"I see this as a real opportunity for Inverness to win a trophy," he said. "We've got the pictures in the corridors, in reception, every day you walk past it this week, you think, I wouldn't mind a piece of that.''

Current captain Carl Tremarco is one of the few survivors from that side and says his team can play with freedom this weekend.

"All the pressure is on Hearts," said the left-back. "They are the Premiership club, the budget they have, the fanbase they have, outweighs us no end. So the ball is firmly in their court, they've got to beat us.

"To lead the lads out, it is a special occasion, I've got my little girl coming out with me as well. She is super excited so it will be a special moment."