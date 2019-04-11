Hearts v Inverness CT: Craig Levein v John Robertson higher or lower quiz

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Two Hearts icons go head to head at Hampden on Saturday with a Scottish Cup final place at stake.

John Robertson tries to get one over his old club and former team-mate Craig Levein by steering Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle past the Tynecastle men.

But how well do you know the rival bosses? Have a go at our quiz to find out.