Leeann Dempster: Hibs will explore use of sniffer dogs

'We need it to stop' - Hibs boss Heckingbottom on fan behaviour

Hibernian will explore the use of sniffer dogs at Easter Road in a bid to combat supporter misbehaviour.

A bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair in the stadium last month, and a Hibs fan was jailed for 100 days for confronting Rangers' James Tavernier.

The club have been spoken to by the Scottish FA and hope dogs could prevent flares and drugs being smuggled in.

"They have been used at other grounds in Europe, so let's have a go," said chief executive Leeann Dempster.

"I'm realistic and I know it's down to the pressures at Police Scotland and the deployments they have but we would welcome that test at Easter Road."

Dempster also said an anonymous text number to report bad behaviour will be launched and that the club are enhancing their CCTV.

A new system, which will be installed in the summer at a six-figure cost, will video continuously and will be able to track objects thrown back to the person involved.

"People will say 'oh here we go - more CCTV, sniffer dogs, text numbers' but we want people to come to a match and enjoy themselves," Dempster said.

"You do not have to have pyrotechnics and other things to come to a football match and enjoy yourself."

Strict liability has been suggested as a possible solution after a spate of incidents at games in Scotland, but a BBC Scotland survey found just three of the country's 42 clubs were in favour.

Hibs were one of seven who failed to respond when asked whether clubs should be held accountable for the behaviour of their fans and Dempster said the argument is not black and white.

"I'm not convinced personally by strict liability but my mind is not closed off to it and it has never been closed to it," she said.

"I would be open to some form of liability and perhaps a strengthening of the rules - but there seems to be no recognition at the moment about what the clubs currently do."