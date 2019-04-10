Women's World Cup: Shelley Kerr refutes suggestions Scotland could win finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Kerr urges Scotland fans to come to Jamaica game

Head coach Shelley Kerr has quashed suggestions Scotland could win their debut World Cup this summer after their historic victory over Brazil.

Kim Little's goal gave the Scots a 1-0 friendly win over the world's 10th best side in Spain on Monday.

But Kerr will not be adjusting her ambitions and remains focused on emerging from a tough group containing England, Japan, and Argentina.

"No, I don't think we're dark horses," Kerr said.

"We had a debrief right after the game and the word complacent was raised. We cannot get complacent because this was only a friendly game.

"But the girls are fantastic at having self-awareness about where they are at as a team and there is absolutely no doubt that no-one will get carried away with this result."

Scotland host fellow qualifiers Jamaica on 28 May at Hampden Park, before embarking on what will be only their second major tournament.

It will be the first time the women's national team has played at the national stadium since 2012 and Kerr is hopeful the crowd will eclipse the record 4,098 who watched last year's qualifier with Switzerland.

"A lot of the girls are used to playing in big arenas but that's the reason why we took the game here," Kerr said at the announcement of sponsorship deal with convenience store chain Spar.

"It will be a special moment for the players and I would urge everyone to come and watch our team before they go to France. The players deserve a really good send off and we're hoping for a record crowd."