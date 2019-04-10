Game of Thrones: Is Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa going to end up on Iron Throne?

Marcelo Bielsa has used the vantage point of a blue bucket to watch his side's Premier League promotion push

With the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones less than a week away, the internet is full of theories about who could end up on the Iron Throne.

Jon Snow? Cersei Lannister? Daenerys Targaryen? The Night King?

Well, according to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the hit fantasy show, it might be a previously unmentioned character called 'Bielsa'.

"Everyone thinks the chosen one is Jon Snow but there's also this thing about this guy called Bielsa," he told American chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"He's a guy who comes and magically comes and transforms this world for the good. When everything is lost he will come up north and magically transform it into this wonderful paradise.

"And then everyone says 'in Bielsa we trust'."

If you're panicking about spoilers (or about to scour the depths of the GOT fandom for mentions of 'Bielsa') then don't worry. It turns out Coster-Waldau is a massive Leeds United fan.

To be fair, his description of Bielsa is pretty accurate, with the Argentine having turned Leeds from perennial Championship also-rans to promotion candidates this season.

Kimmel and his unsuspecting audience are, or at least were, clearly unaware of Bielsa's work in Yorkshire and Coster-Waldau even managed to get the audience to join him in saying 'in Bielsa we trust' before revealing, much to their collective bemusement, that far from being the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms he was in fact the manager of a second-tier football team in England.

Leeds fans might say that the club's attempts to make it back to the promised land of the Premier League have had more than a bit in common with Game of Thrones, with a seemingly endless list of characters taking to the Elland Road hotseat before Bielsa's appointment.

If he does manage to guide them back to the top flight this campaign, maybe he could swap his beloved blue bucket for a throne made of swords? Just an idea.