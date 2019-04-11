Lawro's Premier League predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick

Sunday is a big day in the Premier League title race, with leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City both in action.

City travel to Crystal Palace - who beat them at Etihad Stadium in December - before Liverpool host Chelsea, who famously helped scupper their title hopes in 2014.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "Palace almost got the better of City at Selhurst Park last season, when Ederson saved a last-minute penalty, but I can't see them getting close to Pep Guardiola's side this time.

"I think Liverpool will win too, though.

"For starters, we don't know what kind of team Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will pick. He has become more of a 'Tinkerman' than the original - Claudio Ranieri - ever was."

The top two are both in action on the same day this weekend. Manchester City play at Crystal Palace on Sunday (14:05 BST kick-off) with Liverpool hosting Chelsea immediately afterwards (16:30)

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in action at the Masters, which starts on Thursday at Augusta in the United States.

"It is amazing to play at Augusta," the Englishman told BBC Sport. "It is such a special place, with the fans, the way the course is and the history that it has. It is just great to be back this year."

Fitzpatrick has a twin goal this weekend - putting on the prestigious Green Jacket presented to the Masters winner, and seeing Sheffield United beat Millwall to maintain their challenge in the Championship promotion race.

Fitzpatrick, who uses a Sheffield United putter head cover and has the Blades badge and "S.U.F.C" stamped on his wedges, said: "I just have to makes sure everyone knows that is my team and that I follow them everywhere I go." He has won five professional titles and is ranked 35th in the world. He finished in a tie for 38th at the Masters last year.

Fitzpatrick, 24, was a long-term season ticket holder at Bramall Lane when he was growing up but now follows the Blades from afar when he is on the tour.

"I would almost say I love football more than golf to be honest," he explained. "That's how big a fan I am.

"The good news is, with technology nowadays, it is pretty easy to follow them really. There is an app that I can log in and watch all the games.

"I am hoping we won't be in the play-offs - I want automatic promotion. If we are and we make the play-off final then I think I have got to go. I couldn't miss that opportunity to see us go up."

2019 Masters on the BBC Dates: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before uninterrupted live coverage of the final rounds on BBC Two, with up to four live streams online. Live radio and text commentary of all four days on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details

Premier League predictions - week 34 Result Lawro Matt FRIDAY Leicester v Newcastle x-x 2-0 0-1 SATURDAY Tottenham v Huddersfield x-x 3-0 3-0 Brighton v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-1 Burnley v Cardiff x-x 2-0 0-2 Fulham v Everton x-x 0-2 0-3 Southampton v Wolves x-x 1-0 1-3 Man Utd v West Ham x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY Crystal Palace v Man City x-x 0-3 0-3 Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 2-0 1-2 MONDAY Watford v Arsenal x-x 1-2 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Leicester v Newcastle (20:00 BST)

Two former Liverpool managers go head to head here, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers up against Newcastle's Rafael Benitez.

I have a feeling Rodgers will come out on top, because he has got the Foxes at it - they have won their past four games - and Newcastle's away form is not the greatest anyway.

The Magpies have been relying on results at St James' Park to keep them out of trouble, but I don't see them getting dragged back into the relegation scrap because one more win will essentially see them safe.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Matt's prediction: This is a tough one. Jamie Vardy is back scoring for Leicester, while Newcastle still need to get some more points to stay up. I am going to go for a Magpies win. 0-1

SATURDAY

Tottenham v Huddersfield (12:30 BST)

Huddersfield get to play in Tottenham's new ground before they go down, but how long will it be before they return?

Not a lot has changed for the Terriers since their relegation was confirmed on 30 March. They lost heavily against Leicester last week and they could well face a similar scoreline in north London.

Spurs have to cope without the injured Harry Kane and I am not sure whether Fernando Llorente will get the nod up front or if they will push Dele Alli further forward.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Mauricio Pochettino concerned about Harry Kane

I don't think Kane's absence will make much difference to the outcome of this game, but Spurs cannot afford to take their eye off the ball and look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against City on Wednesday.

Tottenham have got a lot of work to do to secure a top-four place and this is a situation where they should pick their best team, get the game won - and then they can take their foot off the pedal.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Matt's prediction: Tottenham had a great win midweek against City. Harry Kane's injury is not going to help them but they are playing some great stuff. 3-0

Brighton v Bournemouth

This is the start of a big week for Brighton, who play Cardiff at home on Tuesday, and I think it is a good time for them to be up against Bournemouth.

The Cherries were all over the shop defensively in their defeat by Burnley last week and Charlie Daniels' injury means manager Eddie Howe does not have many options at the back.

Brighton huffed and puffed in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City but they never really committed themselves going forward, probably because they felt that if they really went for it they could end up shipping a few goals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City 1-0 Brighton

The Seagulls have got to do more in attack here, to bring back some of the feel-good factor they used to enjoy at the Amex Stadium.

Their recent home record has not been great - Huddersfield are the only team they have beaten there in the league this year - and they need to improve that to stay out of trouble.

Because they need it, I am going to go with a Brighton win. Can I see them scoring twice? Yes, because they are playing Bournemouth.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Matt's prediction: Bournemouth are not on the best run so I am going to go with Brighton. 2-1

Burnley v Cardiff

Cardiff are the team with all the work to do to climb out of the relegation places, and this is a huge game for them - one of two in four days.

It really is make or break for the Bluebirds, because they really need to win at least one of them, either at Turf Moor or at Brighton on Tuesday.

Burnley are 14th, with 36 points from 33 games

Burnley's win over Bournemouth last week was massive. It puts them on 36 points, with a much-superior goal-difference to Cardiff's. Win again on Saturday, and that would pretty much ensure they are staying up.

The Clarets have got a tough run-in - they play Chelsea (a), Manchester City (h), Everton (a) and Arsenal (h) in the final few weeks of the season - so they know they need to get over the line as soon as possible.

Cardiff will give them a good game, but I don't see where the Welsh side's goals are going to come from. With nine in 15 matches on the road, they are the lowest scoring away team in the top flight this season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Matt's prediction: Cardiff really need to win. It is going to be close but I think they can do it. 0-2

Fulham v Everton

Everton are playing well, and winning. When they are at their best, especially at Goodison Park, they make life difficult for the opposition by playing at a really high tempo and they should look to repeat that at Craven Cottage.

In contrast, Fulham have lost their past nine league matches. They are down already and face a big three months while they decide whether Scott Parker stays on as manager and which players stay or go.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Matt's prediction: Everton are playing some good stuff and have three good wins over Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal. I would go with a comfortable win for them here. 0-3

Southampton v Wolves

Southampton lost against Liverpool last time out but if Shane Long had converted the good chance he had when Saints were 1-0 up, then it could have been a different story.

Wolves also have a big 'if' to look back on last weekend. They will be hurting after being 2-0 up with 11 minutes to go in their FA Cup semi-final against Watford - and then losing in extra time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Watford 3-2 Wolves (aet)

What happened at Wembley was one of the few occasions this season where you could look at Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and think: 'That is really not like you.'

So it will be interesting to see whether they can bounce back from that disappointment. We will find out how much it has affected them on Saturday.

I think one more win will do it for Saints in terms of safety, but even if they don't get it here, their run-in does not look too testing.

They are away at Newcastle and Watford, home to Bournemouth, travel to West Ham and then host Huddersfield on the final day.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Matt's prediction: Southampton need the points, while Wolves are playing great. 1-3

Man Utd v West Ham (17:30 BST)

West Ham lost again on Monday although they at least had a bit of a go in the second half at Chelsea.

Manchester United were well beaten in midweek by a Barcelona side who kept them at arm's length.

United's performances in their home defeats against Barca, Paris St-Germain and Juventus have shown how far they are off the top clubs in Europe. They should still have too much for the Hammers, though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Matt's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace v Man City (14:05 BST)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cannot have been happy with the way his side played in their Champions League defeat by Tottenham on Tuesday, and I am expecting a reaction here.

Palace are safe - or as good as safe - after their win at Newcastle last week and, with only four wins from 16 games at Selhurst Park, their home record this season is not exactly impressive.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Matt's prediction: I think City will win this pretty comfortably. 0-3

Liverpool v Chelsea (16:30 BST)

I think Liverpool will win this whether Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks his best team or not.

I was at Tuesday's win over Porto in the Champions League and the Reds should have won by more than two goals, but I always felt they could have raised their game at any time.

They have had a decent rest since Tuesday night and I don't think they were overstretched in midweek anyhow.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Matt's prediction: Wow, this is a big one. Chelsea haven't been playing at their best of late but I think the pressure may get to Liverpool. 1-2

MONDAY

Watford v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Arsenal are away again - and surely they cannot be any worse than they were at Everton last weekend?

I actually think the Gunners will win this one, although that has nothing to do with their form - they have only beaten bottom side Huddersfield on the road since the end of November.

It is more to do with the fact I don't think we will see quite the same intensity from Watford with the FA Cup final only a few weeks away.

That is going to be a special day for lots of their players and it would be understandable if they were distracted by it. If it takes 5% off the team's performance on Monday, then that is all Arsenal would need to take advantage.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Matt's prediction: 1-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results and one perfect score from six games, for a total of 60 points.

He beat Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, who got three correct results and no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.

With the help of his co-host, Watford fan Chris Stark, Mills did correctly pick the outcome of both FA Cup semi-finals. Lawro correctly backed Manchester City to go through to the final, but their scores from those games to do not count towards the leaderboards below.

Total scores after week 33 Lawro 2,770 Guests 2,400

Lawro v Guests P33 W16 D4 L13

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 32 29 3 0 90 +1 =2 Liverpool 33 22 11 0 77 -1 =2 Man Utd 32 24 5 3 77 +4 4 Chelsea 33 21 6 6 69 -1 5 Tottenham 32 18 11 3 65 -1 6 Leicester 33 18 5 10 59 +1 =7 Arsenal 32 16 5 11 53 -2 =7 Everton 33 16 5 12 53 +2 9 Burnley 33 12 10 11 46 +5 10 Newcastle 33 12 7 14 43 +5 11 Wolves 32 12 3 17 39 -3 12 Watford 32 11 3 18 36 -2 13 West Ham 33 10 5 18 35 -2 14 Bournemouth 33 9 7 17 34 -1 15 Crystal Palace 33 8 8 17 32 -3 16 Fulham 33 8 5 20 29 +3 17 Southampton 32 8 3 21 27 0 18 Brighton 31 5 8 18 23 -2 19 Cardiff 32 3 5 24 14 -1 20 Huddersfield 33 3 5 25 14 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Tom Kerridge, Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 84 Lawro (average after 33 weeks) 80 Adebayo Akinfenwa, Richard Ashcroft, Dina Asher-Smith, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Johnny Marr*, Mark Wahlberg 70 Yumgen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington, Taka 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Danny Howard*, Oti Mabuse, Scot Mills 20 Yizzy

*Score will be updated when full programme of games are completed

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy, week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and week 31 against Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard)