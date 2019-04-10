Phil Neville: England boss to be 'ruthless' when picking Women's World Cup squad

Media playback is not supported on this device England beat Spain in World Cup warm-up - Highlights

England boss Phil Neville says he will be "ruthless" when it comes to picking his squad for the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses beat Spain 2-1 on Tuesday in the second of four warm-up games for this summer's tournament in France.

"Last night wasn't a trial at all. Players didn't put themselves on the plane or take themselves off the plane," said Neville.

"I know how I am going to do it, I know when I am going to do it - I just don't know who it is going to be."

Under Neville, the Lionesses won the SheBelieves Cup in March after drawing with the United States, who are top of Fifa's world rankings, and beating Brazil and Japan.

They lost the first of their World Cup warm-ups 1-0 to Canada on 5 April, but have friendlies against Denmark and New Zealand before the tournament begins on 7 June and Neville intends to name his squad before those fixtures.

When asked about the selection process, Neville - who won 59 England caps as a player but missed out on World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006 - replied: "It is going to be difficult, you know it and I know it. It is coming.

"We have spoken to the players about it, how we are going to do it, what is going to happen.

"Now is the time for me to probably be ruthless and put the best players on that plane.

"I thank them for what they have done for the past 14 months and the efforts.

"They have four weeks to stay fit, keep in form and keep charging forward - because the train doesn't stop now."

The Women's World Cup runs from 7 June to 7 July and every game will be available to watch on BBC television and the BBC Sport website and app.

England begin their campaign against tournament debutants Scotland on 9 June. Group D also contains 2011 champions Japan and Argentina.