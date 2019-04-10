James, Aarons, Bowen, Adams, Maupay, Phillips, Kelly: Championship rising stars

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Daniel James puts Swansea ahead with wonderful solo goal against Brentford

Daniel James' star turn for Swansea City in their win over Stoke on Tuesday was the latest in a string of sparkling displays from the rapid young Wales winger.

His searing pace and direct running have caught the eye in recent months, prompting Swans manager Graham Potter to say the 21-year-old is playing "above Championship level".

James is one of several emerging talents in the division who look destined to move on to bigger and better things in the near future.

Discounting those on loan from Premier League clubs, here we take a closer - and by no means definitive - look at some of the Championship's brightest young prospects.

Daniel James (21, winger, Swansea City)

Having offloaded a raft of senior players following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Swansea have turned to youth under Potter.

A number of academy products have impressed at the Liberty Stadium this term, but it is winger James who is the hottest prospect.

The 21-year-old is a sprinter with stamina who is robust enough for the physical demands of the Championship, while his contribution in the final third is becoming more notable almost by the week.

He came close to joining Leeds in January, but is surely destined for the Premier League now.

Max Aarons (19, right-back, Norwich City)

Max Aarons started his career with Luton Town before joining Norwich's academy in 2016

Norwich have played some beautiful football on their way to the top of the Championship table, and they have done so with a crop of exciting young players.

Attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia, 22, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists, while 21-year-old Ben Godfrey has impressed in midfield and defence.

Max Aarons has enjoyed a revelatory breakthrough season, bursting forward from right-back and chipping in with three goals from his 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old's dynamic displays have earned him seven caps for England's Under-19s and saw him named the EFL's Young Player of the Year.

Jarrod Bowen (22, forward, Hull City)

Jarrod Bowen had unsuccessful trials with Cardiff and Aston Villa before breaking through at Hereford

Having made his bow as a teenager with Hereford, Hull pounced when the Bulls hit financial problems in 2014 and Bowen has been tipped for success since.

After a debut in the Premier League, relegation gave Bowen his chance and he has certainly taken it in his second year at this level with the 22-year-old's left-foot, willingness to run with the ball, work-rate and undoubted eye for goal helping keeping the Tigers in touching distance of the top six.

With 21 goals to his name - 17 of them coming in the last 21 games - Bowen broke a 60-year Hull record for scoring in eight consecutive home games.

With Tottenham among those interested and Bowen claiming he was aware of a £12m offer from Cardiff in January, he could well follow Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson in leaving Hull for big things.

Kalvin Phillips (23, midfielder, Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips made his 100th appearance for Leeds in October 2018

In his first season as Leeds manager, Marcelo Bielsa has built a vibrant, relentless team very much in his own image - with Kalvin Phillips playing a prominent role.

The 23-year-old local lad is a driving force from the base of midfield with a tenacious work ethic.

While the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe have shone for Leeds in attack, Phillips has been a formidable presence in midfield or occasionally in defence, earning him a place in the Championship Team of the Season.

Lloyd Kelly (20, left-back, Bristol City)

Lloyd Kelly has made three appearances for England Under-21s

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in Lloyd Kelly, the latest off the increasingly reliable production line in operation at Ashton Gate.

With Bristol City since the age of 12, a handful of games last season preceded his breakthrough campaign where he has shifted to the left from his age-grade role at centre-back.

Robins boss Lee Johnson described the 6ft 3in rookie as a "Rolls Royce of a player" before even handing him a start and the chance to show his class and ability to represent England at Under-20 and Under-21 level.

Strong in the air, composed and imposing, little wonder plenty are keeping tabs on a player whose current deal still has two years to run.

Che Adams (22, forward, Birmingham City)

Che Adams represented England's Under-20s during his time at Sheffield United

Adams has been a star of Garry Monk's Birmingham City side this season, having netted 22 times.

The forward had been on the books at Coventry but got his break in professional football with Sheffield United having joined from Ilkeston in 2014.

He moved to Birmingham in 2016 and has flourished under Monk and his number two James Beattie, with his power and finishing ability making him a potent threat.

Nominated for this season's EFL Player of the Year award, Adams was linked with the likes of Burnley and Southampton in January but remains at St Andrew's for now.

Neal Maupay (22, forward, Brentford)

Neal Maupay joined Brentford from Saint-Etienne for a reported £1.6m in 2017

Brentford have won plaudits for their work in the transfer market in recent times, and the decision to sign Maupay from Saint Etienne in 2017 has reaped considerable rewards.

Maupay had been on loan in the French second tier with Brest before switching to West London, where he scored 13 goals in his first season and is on 24 - so far - in his second.

Maupay is just 5ft 7in, but he is a sharp finisher who has pace and can hold off defenders.

Unsurprisingly, the France Under-21 international's Brentford form has seen him touted as a target for a number of other clubs.

