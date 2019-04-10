AC Milan: Uefa report Serie A club for alleged Financial Fair Play breach

AC Milan successfully appealed against a ban in July 2018

AC Milan face a European ban over alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches - nine months after a previous suspension was overturned.

Uefa imposed a two-year ban last summer after finding Milan guilty of breaking spending rules between 2015 and 2017, but the club appealed successfully.

Now the governing body has referred the club to its financial regulator over spending between 2016 and 2018.

There has been no comment from the seven-time European champions.

Under Uefa regulations, any club making losses beyond the permitted limits over a three-year period faces possible sanctions, and in some circumstances, a ban.

Milan were able to take part in this season's Europa League - going out in the group stage - after appealing to the Court for Arbitration in Sport, persuading it that their finances would improve under new ownership.

Uefa was ordered by to find an alternative punishment and in its revised decision in December, the club was given until June 2021 to comply with the rules or face a one-season ban from European competition.

Milan are also appealing against that revised December ruling.

AC Milan are fourth in Serie A, the final Champions League qualifying place for next season's competition.