Bury winding-up petition adjourned until 15 May

A winding-up petition issued against League Two club Bury has been adjourned by the High Court until 15 May.

The case, which was originally brought by the club's former head coach Chris Brass, has now been taken over by HM Revenue & Customs.

HMRC is owed approximately £277,000 and lawyers have said the payment will be made in full within five weeks.

It is not known how much Brass is owed by the club but he will remain on the petition.

A post on Bury's Twitter account said: "The chairman (Steve Dale) would like fans to know our club is safe and we got the result he was after in the High Court. He will be putting out a statement later today (Wednesday)."

Brass, who is now head of football operations at Championship club Wigan, had a short spell in charge of Bury during the 2016-17 season.

A statement on 2 April said the club was working to resolve "unforeseen circumstances" after delays to March wage payments.

As of Tuesday, players and staff were still to receive their wages for March.

The Shakers have lost their past three games and are fourth in League Two, one point outside the automatic promotion spots with five matches left to play.