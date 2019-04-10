Notts County: Winding-up petition against League Two side adjourned until 5 June

Notts County have lost their last two matches since beating local rivals Mansfield Town

Notts County have had a winding-up petition against them from HM Revenue & Customs adjourned until 5 June.

The League Two club were in the High Court over an unpaid tax bill, understood to be more than £200,000.

Notts owner Alan Hardy, who has had parts of his interior design company Paragon sold off by administrators, has said he is close to selling the club.

County's prospective new owners have eight weeks to settle the tax debt or the club faces administration.

Notts County, a founding member of the Football League in 1888 which has never dropped to non-league level, are bottom of League Two with five games of the season remaining.

Barrister Hilary Stonefrost, who last week represented financially-stricken Bolton Wanderers in the same court, was Notts' legal representation.

The Magpies were the second League Two club to have a winding-up petition adjourned on Wednesday, with Bury given until 15 May to settle their debts owed to HMRC and the club's former head coach Chris Brass.