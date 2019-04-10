Linfield Ladies: NI international Kirsty McGuinness appointed as captain

McGuinness has won 41 caps for Northern Ireland

Kirsty McGuinness has been named as the new captain of Linfield Ladies.

The Northern Ireland striker, 24, takes over the role following the retirement of former captain Sarah Venney.

Linfield begin the defence of their league title at home to Sion Swifts on 17 April.

"I am honoured to have been given the armband. We have a great group who work hard for each other with senior players who lead all over the pitch so that helps any captain," said McGuinness.

"I can't wait to lead the team out next week and we all want to win both against Cliftonville in the County Antrim FA Cup and against Sion Swifts in the opening league game.

The season opener between Cliftonville and Linfield on Monday, 15 April at Solitude will be a repeat of last season's County Antrim FA Cup final between the two sides.