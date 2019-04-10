Scottish Championship: The league with half its teams in a relegation fight

With four games to play, half of the teams in the Scottish Championship are in a relegation fight.

Even before erstwhile bottom side Alloa Athletic's win at Morton on Tuesday, just four points separated five teams in the division. But instead of edging themselves closer to safety, Morton have allowed themselves to be dragged back into the mix for the sole automatic relegation place and a play-off spot along with Queen of the South, Partick Thistle and Falkirk, who now find themselves in 10th.

This time last year, the fate of winless Brechin City had long been decided, while the division's only other part-time side Dumbarton were already eight points adrift of Falkirk in ninth as they headed for play-offs and, ultimately, relegation.

Alloa replaced them and are the only part-time side in the second tier this term. Can they defy the odds and avoid automatic relegation, or a play-off semi-final against the fourth-best team in League One? BBC Scotland looks at the five teams' prospects for what promises to be a nervy run-in.

When Morton beat Ross County in their opening fixture of 2019, all seemed well at Cappielow. Jonatan Johansson had been in charge for four months and his side were now in fourth place, and maybe even dreaming of a tilt at promotion to the top flight. But the former Finland international's side have since lost their way. A 15 point-gap between them and bottom side Falkirk has been cut to four points after a run of one win in their subsequent 12 games.

Queens are another side to have suffered a slump since January - and another to do so after beating champions-elect County. A 4-0 win over the league leaders took the Dumfries side into fourth but, in an uncanny mirror image of Morton's slump, Gary Naysmith's men have also since only won one of 12 league games. At the same time, the goals have dried up for the Championship's top scorer Stephen Dobbie, who has only two in his last nine appearances having netted 19 in his previous 20 matches. One thing in Queens' favour, is that they have a significantly better goal difference than the rest.

It looked ominous for the Championship's only part-time team after a run of eight defeats in nine games left them three points adrift at the bottom just two weeks ago. However, three consecutive victories, culminating in Tuesday's huge win at Morton, have lifted Jim Goodwin's side back out of the bottom two.

Thistle looked to be on track to save themselves after five successive wins amid a run of seven games undefeated took Gary Caldwell's side out of the bottom two in mid-February. But after two wins in their next seven fixtures, they are back in the play-off spot but do have what could be a crucial game in hand over their four rivals.

Manager Ray McKinnon left Morton for Falkirk on the final day of the August transfer window, sparking a prolonged dispute between the clubs. It looked like it would pay off for Falkirk, though, when they went eight games without defeat and lifted themselves off the bottom of the table after making a plethora of new signings in January. However, they are back down there again after five matches without a win - albeit only two have been defeats.

'It'll go to the last game' - analysis

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder James Craigen will face three of the five sides, starting on Saturday at home to his former club, Falkirk:

Queen of the South have Stephen Dobbie, who is probably the best player in the league, while Alloa are on this fantastic run now. They are still in the mix, but they've given themselves a great chance. Brechin struggled as a part-time team last season, but Alloa have been the surprise package and have given us tough games, are a credit to the league and play some really good stuff as well.

Falkirk and Partick Thistle made changes in January and have picked up form, but they are also still in the mix. With the teams all playing against each other, I think it will go to the last game of the season.

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson, whose side are currently second in the division and still have to face two of the bottom five:

Jim Goodwin has probably been the best manager in the league this season. The way he is consistently getting results out of his Alloa team, who are part-time and are fighting against things, it's phenomenal. If you look at the Championship over the past 10 years, they would easily be safe but it's just the way the league is just now.

