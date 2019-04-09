Harry Kane: Tottenham striker limps off during Champions League quarter-final

Harry Kane has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was helped off the pitch after twisting his left ankle in their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

The England captain slipped as he tried to block Fabian Delph's clearance on the right wing.

Kane hobbled off the pitch and was immediately taken down the tunnel by two of Tottenham's medical staff.

He had his arms around their shoulders for support and it initially looked a serious injury.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said he would "be surprised if Kane plays again this season" while reacting to the injury on BT Sport.

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton added it was a "massive blow for Spurs", who are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League with six games to go.

"That is a massive blow for Spurs - to lose their king, their main man," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's the way he lands on his left foot. He makes the challenge and then his ankle rocks, which would suggest ligament damage."