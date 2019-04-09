Daniel James: Swansea winger is 'above Championship level' - Graham Potter

Daniel James has scored or assisted a goal in each of his last three league appearances

Graham Potter described Daniel James' dazzling display in Swansea City's 3-1 win over Stoke as the best he has seen.

The 21-year-old scored a brilliant goal, had a hand another and drew the fouls that saw Stoke pair Bruno Martins Indi and Tom Edwards sent off.

James has been in supreme form in the second half of the season, but this was arguably his best showing yet.

"If you look at the performance, if you are being honest it's above Championship level," Potter said.

"That was as good an individual performance as I have ever witnessed when you consider Stoke are a good team with good players who are well organised and do not concede many goals.

"I have run out of superlatives to be honest. It was his fourth game in 11 days. His ability to run, his desire to run, his courage and then his quality - we are just lucky to witness it."

James' spectacular goal set Swansea on their way to a third straight home victory as Wales manager Ryan Giggs watched on from the Liberty Stadium directors' box.

Stoke right-back Edwards was dismissed for two fouls on James either side of Martins Indi's straight red for bringing down the Wales winger.

Potters boss Nathan Jones disagreed with the Martins Indi sending off - but joined Potter in praising James.

"A lot of people have had trouble handling Dan James," he said.

"He is in very good form. He is a wonderful player. If he continues in that vein he will be a top player."

Swansea have been negotiating with James over a new deal with his current agreement set to expire at the end of next season, but a possible buyout clause has been a sticking point.

When asked about the contract situation, Potter said: "We are constantly in conversations but there have been that many games that I am speaking to him about football, trying to help him improve and enjoy his football."