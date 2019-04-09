Andy Waterworth: Linfield striker agrees new two-year contract

Andy Waterworth has scored more than a 100 goals for Linfield since joining the club in 2013

Andy Waterworth has agreed a two-year contract extension with Linfield while centre-back Mark Stafford has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The duo have helped put the Blues in a position where the Irish Premiership title is virtually guaranteed with four rounds of games still remaining.

"Both have been fantastic servants of this club over several years," manager David Healy told the club's website.

"It's been great to get these contract negotiations concluded satisfactorily."

Waterworth, 32, joined Linfield from Glentoran in 2013 and he has scored more than a hundred goals for the Blues.

Thirty-one-year-old Stafford, meanwhile, moved to the Windsor Park club from Ballinamallard United in 2015.