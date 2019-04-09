Jamie McDonagh: Derry City defender set for one-match ban after Finn Harps game

Jamie McDonagh challenges
Jamie McDonagh received a four-match ban earlier this season following his red card against Shamrock Rovers

Derry City's Jamie McDonagh is set to miss Friday's game at UCD after receiving a second booking in the tunnel after the win over Finn Harps.

McDonagh was given his first yellow card late in the Finn Park game for dissent following the awarding of a Finn Harps penalty.

His subsequent second caution means he receives an automatic one-match ban.

The ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 player was given a four-match ban in February after the game against Shamrock Rovers.

Friday's League of Ireland North West derby included controversy with Derry City players and the management angered following a dreadful tackle by Harps' Colm Deasy which led to Candystripes' player Ciaran Coll being stretchered off.

McDonagh received his four-match ban for a lunging tackle on Trevor Clarke in the game against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on 22 February.

