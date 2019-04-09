Son hits winner after Kane hobbles off

From the section

Son Heung-min scored the only goal as Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Striker Harry Kane had hobbled off just before the hour mark after a committed challenge with Fabian Delph.

Son sprung the offside trap with 12 minutes left, cutting back on to his left foot and firing under Ederson.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had earlier seen a penalty - awarded on a VAR review - saved by Hugo Lloris.