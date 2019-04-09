FA Cup final: Manchester City v Watford to kick off at 17:00 BST

Man City last won the FA Cup in 2011, while Watford have never won the competition - finishing as runners-up in 1984

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford will kick off at 17:00 BST on 18 May.

City, chasing the quadruple, narrowly beat Brighton in Saturday's semi-final courtesy of Gabriel Jesus' early goal, while Watford came from behind to beat Wolves 3-2 after extra time on Sunday.

Both teams have been allocated approximately 28,000 tickets as in line with the previous two seasons.

The final will be broadcast live on BBC One from Wembley Stadium.

Fans of five-time champions City will take the east end of the stadium while Watford supporters will take the west.

Ticket prices have been frozen and will remain at £45, £70, £115 and £145 for adults.

Concessions will apply and will be determined by each club.