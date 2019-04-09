Ghana Prisons Service to investigate assault on female referee

Ghana Prisons Service spokesman Vitalis Aiyeh says a committee will inestigate the attack on a female referee

The Ghana Prisons Service has set up a committee to investigate the assault on a female referee during a match on Sunday.

Photos circulated on social media of Fifa referee Theresa Bremansu as she was attacked and the injuries she suffered.

Fans and players felt she should have added more injury time at the end of the a match between Prison's FC women and Ampem Darkoa, who won the game 1-0.

"If a prison officer is found culpable, they will face sanctions raging from caution, dismissal or imprisonment depending on the severity of the assault," Vitalis Aiyeh, the spokesperson for the Ghana Prisons Service told the BBC.

After the game, which was part of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee's Womens Special Competition, Bremansu reportedly said she was beaten like an armed robber by a male fan.

She added that the attack happened in front of of security personnel.

Ampem Darkoa won the women's league in Ghana in both 2016 and 2017, the last time the championship was completed.

The 2018 edition was cancelled following the collapse of the Ghana Football Association in the wake of the corruption allegations exposed in the film by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The GFA Normalization Committee issued a statement on Monday condemning the attack and assured "the general public that we will liaise with the police to ensure appropriate sanction is meted out to the perpetrator(s)."

It also added "the matter to the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA."