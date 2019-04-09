Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'cannot see' Paul Pogba leaving the club before next season

Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United in August 2016 from Juventus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he cannot see Paul Pogba leaving the club before next season.

The French midfielder, who rejoined United in August 2016, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, Solskjaer said: "Paul Pogba is looking forward to tomorrow.

"At Paul's best he can run a game like this. I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next season."

Pogba missed Manchester United's remarkable comeback in their last-16 tie with Paris St-Germain after being sent off during the first leg.

There were widespread reports of acrimony between Pogba and former United manager Jose Mourinho, before the Portuguese was sacked in December.

Under Solskjaer, the former Juventus man has scored nine goals in 23 appearances, with the manager describing him as "a Manchester United boy through and through" in December.

"He is a Man United player, one of our big performers on the big stage," the Norwegian said.

"He knows the game against PSG wasn't his best.

"His job is to be the creator, win the ball and drive forward and I expect him to perform tomorrow."

As many as six players could leave United at the end of the season with uncertainty over the futures of the likes of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer said discussions with players coming out of contract would not be a distraction for his side, adding: "Contract talks will just go on. We are looking forward, knowing we can create a special atmosphere here.

"Playing at Old Trafford in a knockout stage, floodlights, hopefully a bit of rain, will make for a special evening."

United host Barcelona on Wednesday (20:00 BST), before travelling to the Nou Camp six days later for the second leg.