Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, Boyata, Worrall, Bartley

Joe Worrall, the centre-half on loan to Rangers from Nottingham Forest, is unlikely to face Scottish FA disciplinary action despite the 22-year-old being caught on camera making a foul-mouth blast at Old Firm rivals Celtic following the Ibrox club's awards dinner on Sunday night in Glasgow. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley claimed he was targeted for "ignorant" verbal and online abuse during Saturday's win over Hearts at Tynecastle, with the home club and police launching an investigation and the Scottish Professional Football League also condemning the incidents. (Scottish Sun)

Polish club Lech Poznan are tracking the progress of Motherwell midfielder Alex Gorrin, the Spaniard being out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Belgium centre-half Dedryck Boyata, who is out of contract with Celtic this summer, is poised to make £2m per year by joining Hertha Berlin as the moves closer to an agreement with the German Bundesliga club. (Scottish Sun)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon has started planning what he wants changed at the Scottish champions-elect for next season despite not knowing for sure whether he is to be offered the job on a full-time basis, according to first-team coach John Kennedy. (The Herald)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who is in the middle of a four-game suspension after being sent off against Celtic, has targeted revenge against the Ibrox club's city rivals on his return to action next month. (The Herald)