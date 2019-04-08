Michael Bolingbroke appointed as Blackpool executive chairman

Michael Bolingbroke had a spell as chief executive at Italian club Inter Milan after leaving Manchester United in 2014

Blackpool's receivers have appointed Michael Bolingbroke as executive chairman of the League One club.

Bolingbrook has previously spent seven years as chief operating officer at Manchester United.

Joint receivers Paul Cooper and David Rubin said Bolingbroke's appointment made a "significant and positive statement" about the club's future.

The pair have had over 50 expressions of interest in buying the Tangerines, who are eighth in the table.

"Michael has worked at the highest levels of the game and his leadership, insight and expertise will be hugely beneficial as we now prepare for the sale process," Cooper and Rubin added.