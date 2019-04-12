Aberdeen v Celtic: Test your knowledge of the sides in the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Aberdeen will meet Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final - the fourth Hampden meeting between the pair since 2016.

How much do you know about their respective cup histories? See if you can get 10/10 in our quiz...