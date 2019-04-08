Rob Maclean's team of the week: Horgan, Arfield, Cosgrove and who else?

Hibernian trio Darren McGregor, Stephen Mallan and Daryl Horgan all make it after an Edinburgh derby win at Tynecastle, but who else features in BBC commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week?

3-4-3 formation: Kelly (Livingston); McGregor (Hibernian), Halkett (Livingston), Findlay (Kilmarnock); Horgan (Hibernian), Mallan (Hibernian), Arfield (Rangers), McKenzie (Kilmarnock); Forrest (Celtic), Cosgrove (Aberdeen), McLennan (Aberdeen)

Goalkeeper - Liam Kelly

Liam Kelly made a series of good saves to keep Celtic at bay

Livingston's Liam Kelly didn't get everything right against champions-in-waiting Celtic on Saturday but he did more than enough to claim the goalkeeper's jersey in my weekend select. He produced a string of top saves, he's had a great season and could attract a fair amount of interest over the summer.

Defenders - Darren McGregor, Craig Halkett, Stuart Findlay

Hibs defender Darren McGregor enjoyed Saturday's derby victory at Tynecastle

Hibs dealt very effectively on derby day with the physical threat posed by Hearts hitman Uche Ikpeazu and, not for the first time in the last couple of months, Darren McGregor delivered a solid showing at the back. He and Paul Hanlon have built the foundation on which Hibs have flourished recently.

There haven't been too many weekends in which Livingston skipper Craig Halkett hasn't been contending for a place in my line-up. He was outstanding again at Celtic Park at the centre of an all-round disciplined defensive performance. Livi's loss will be Hearts' gain next season.

Even a bang on the head, and the patch-up job which followed, didn't stop Stuart Findlay showing again in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone on Saturday why he's so highly-rated at Kilmarnock. The 23-year-old defender thoroughly deserved his Scotland call-up last month.

Midfielders - Daryl Horgan, Stephen Mallan, Scott Arfield, Rory McKenzie

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Arfield's hat-trick as ruthless Rangers sink Motherwell

Daryl Horgan plastered his name all over the Edinburgh derby as Hibs came back from a goal down at Tynecastle to beat Hearts and move above them in the Premiership. Horgan's goals were both brilliantly taken and his overall contribution was massive.

Rory McKenzie has struggled for game time at Kilmarnock with so many top performers competing for places in the starting eleven. But the long-serving midfielder is taking his chance at the moment. He must have covered every blade of artificial turf on Saturday as he starred in Killie's comprehensive defeat of St Johnstone.

Hibs playmaker Stevie Mallan showed his quality yet again in one of the more entertaining Edinburgh derbies of recent times. His perfect pass set up the winning goal, he nearly scored with a fabulous forty-yard free-kick and generally played a big part in prolonging Hibs' unbeaten league run.

All three goals at Fir Park on Sunday stemmed from Motherwell mistakes but Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield's finishing was clinical. A glorious hat-trick took his season's goals total into double figures and boosted Rangers' prospects of nailing down runner-up spot in the Premiership.

Forwards - James Forrest, Sam Cosgrove, Connor McLennan

Sam Cosgrove tucked away a penalty at Dens Park on Saturday

No-one tried harder than James Forrest to break Livingston's resistance at Celtic Park on Saturday and bring the title party a bit closer. The Celtic and Scotland winger's direct running was a constant threat and only a superb save from the aforementioned Kelly prevented Forrest making a breakthrough.

By mid-December, Sam Cosgrove had scored only twice this season for Aberdeen. Four months later, the 22 year old striker has a total of 20 goals to his name. His double at Dens Park on Saturday made it 18 in his last 22 matches. Cosgrove's progress has been spectacular.

That same phrase could apply to Cosgrove's team-mate Connor McLennan as well. In a distinctly average Aberdeen team performance in the 2-0 defeat of Dundee on Saturday, the teenage winger's display stood out. That won't have been missed by Celtic ahead of their upcoming Scottish Cup semi final.