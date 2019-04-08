Gonzalo Higuain: On-loan Chelsea striker intends to be at Stamford Bridge next season

Gonzalo Higuain has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain says it is his "intention" to be at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Argentina international, 31, joined the Blues on loan until the end of the season from Italian giants Juventus in January.

Last week, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said Higuain - who has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances - needs "time to improve".

"I want to do as well as I can so I can be here for next season," Higuain said.

"I came here and I wanted to stay. It's a good city, you live well and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself - so my intention is to stay here."

Higuain scored twice on his home debut against Huddersfield in February, but has not netted since the Blues' 2-1 win over Fulham in March.

Chelsea have the option to buy him for 36m euros (£31.3m), or to extend his loan deal until June 2020 for 18m euros (£15.6m).

"I'm happy here," Higuain told the Chelsea website. "It's always nice to try a new league and it's my first taste of the Premier League.

"Obviously it's a period where I'm adapting but I'm hoping that, although I've only got a short time, I can finish well.

"The best thing we can do is qualify for the Champions League and hopefully win the Europa League too."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League but can move up to third if they beat West Ham at home on Monday (20:00 BST kick-off). They then travel to Slavia Prague for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday (20:00).