First Half ends, Scotland Women 1, Brazil 0.
Scotland Women v Brazil Women
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1Alexander
- 15HowardBooked at 41mins
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 3Docherty
- 23Arnot
- 10Crichton
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 8Little
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 6Love
- 11Evans
- 12Lynn
- 13Ross
- 16Murray
- 17Murray
- 19Ness
- 21Fife
Brazil Women
- 12Villares Reis
- 2Santos de Oliveira
- 3Cristiano dos Santos
- 21Hickmann Alves
- 6Dias Gomes
- 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
- 8Maciel Mota
- 9de Oliveira
- 7Alves da Silva
- 10Vieira da Silva
- 22da Silva FerreiraBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 1do Monte Barbosa
- 4Pereira dos Santos
- 11de Souza Reguera
- 13Barbosa Medeiros
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 15Soares Paz
- 16Magalhaes Borini
- 17Cavalari Machry
- 18Leal da Silva
- 19da Silva
- 20Fernandes dos Santos
- 23Bertolucci Paixão
- Referee:
- Petra Pavlikova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Scotland Women. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.
Foul by Mônica (Brazil).
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andressa Alves with a cross.
Booking
Sophie Howard (Scotland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Scotland Women).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Attempt blocked. Marta (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Letícia Santos.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland Women 1, Brazil 0. Kim Little (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lizzie Arnot with a cross.
Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland Women).
Marta (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Geyse (Brazil).
Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Scotland Women).
Booking
Geyse (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Geyse (Brazil).
Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brazil. Tamires tries a through ball, but Marta is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
Attempt saved. Geyse (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Debinha.
Letícia Santos (Brazil) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marta.
Foul by Debinha (Brazil).
Caroline Weir (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Mônica (Brazil) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leanne Crichton (Scotland Women).
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little following a set piece situation.
Foul by Érika (Brazil).
Kim Little (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Geyse (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women).
Foul by Mônica (Brazil).
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Brazil. Marta tries a through ball, but Geyse is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thaisa (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marta following a corner.
Match report to follow.