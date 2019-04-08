Women's International Friendlies
Scotland Women1Brazil Women0

Scotland Women v Brazil Women

Scotland midfielder Kim Little

Line-ups

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 15HowardBooked at 41mins
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Docherty
  • 23Arnot
  • 10Crichton
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 8Little
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 6Love
  • 11Evans
  • 12Lynn
  • 13Ross
  • 16Murray
  • 17Murray
  • 19Ness
  • 21Fife

Brazil Women

  • 12Villares Reis
  • 2Santos de Oliveira
  • 3Cristiano dos Santos
  • 21Hickmann Alves
  • 6Dias Gomes
  • 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
  • 8Maciel Mota
  • 9de Oliveira
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 10Vieira da Silva
  • 22da Silva FerreiraBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 1do Monte Barbosa
  • 4Pereira dos Santos
  • 11de Souza Reguera
  • 13Barbosa Medeiros
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 15Soares Paz
  • 16Magalhaes Borini
  • 17Cavalari Machry
  • 18Leal da Silva
  • 19da Silva
  • 20Fernandes dos Santos
  • 23Bertolucci Paixão
Referee:
Petra Pavlikova

Match Stats

Home TeamScotland WomenAway TeamBrazil Women
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Scotland Women 1, Brazil 0.

Offside, Scotland Women. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.

Foul by Mônica (Brazil).

Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andressa Alves with a cross.

Booking

Sophie Howard (Scotland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sophie Howard (Scotland Women).

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

Attempt blocked. Marta (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Letícia Santos.

Goal!

Goal! Scotland Women 1, Brazil 0. Kim Little (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lizzie Arnot with a cross.

Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland Women).

Marta (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Geyse (Brazil).

Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sophie Howard (Scotland Women).

Booking

Geyse (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Geyse (Brazil).

Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Brazil. Tamires tries a through ball, but Marta is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.

Attempt saved. Geyse (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Debinha.

Letícia Santos (Brazil) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marta.

Foul by Debinha (Brazil).

Caroline Weir (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Mônica (Brazil) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.

Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leanne Crichton (Scotland Women).

Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little following a set piece situation.

Foul by Érika (Brazil).

Kim Little (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Geyse (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women).

Foul by Mônica (Brazil).

Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Brazil. Marta tries a through ball, but Geyse is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thaisa (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marta following a corner.

Match report to follow.

