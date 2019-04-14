Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Chelsea FC Women 0.
Women's FA Cup semi-final: Manchester City Women 1-0 Chelsea Women
Magdalena Eriksson's inexplicable stoppage-time own goal sent Manchester City to the Women's FA Cup final at the expense of holders Chelsea.
Under no pressure whatsoever, Eriksson diverted Demi Stokes' hopeful cross past her own goalkeeper to book City a date with West Ham, who beat Reading.
Chelsea had enjoyed the better of the chances, with Fran Kirby and Erin Cuthbert both striking the woodwork.
But Eriksson's late moment of madness sent City through to Wembley.
Nick Cushing's side, who lifted the trophy in 2017, will now hope to add to their Women's League Cup triumph earlier this season.
That final at Bramall Lane was decided on penalties and it looked as though this last-four tie against Chelsea, who they had never previously beaten in this competition, was destined for a similar conclusion.
Nikita Parris squandered City's best opportunity before the break, dragging her effort wide when presented with an open goal, while Kirby was denied by a smart save by Karen Bardsley.
The Blues carried the greater threat after the break, with Kirby heading against the angle of post and bar and Cuthbert's low strike coming back off the foot of the post.
But it was Eriksson's own goal in the first minute of injury time that eventually proved the difference, denying Chelsea a place in what would have been their fifth final.
Their best hope of silverware this season now lies in the Champions League, with the first leg of their semi-final tie against French side Lyon taking place on Sunday, 21 April.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 3Stokes
- 5Beattie
- 6Houghton
- 23McManus
- 12StanwayBooked at 75mins
- 24Walsh
- 8Scott
- 25WullaertBooked at 60mins
- 17ParrisSubstituted forBonnerat 90+7'minutes
- 19WeirSubstituted forBeckieat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bonner
- 9Bremer
- 11Beckie
- 15Hemp
- 20Campbell
- 22Emslie
- 26Roebuck
Chelsea Women
- 30Berger
- 16ErikssonBooked at 90mins
- 4Bright
- 5IngleBooked at 17mins
- 18Mjelde
- 24SpenceSubstituted forJiat 86'minutes
- 8Carney
- 20Andersson
- 14Kirby
- 22Cuthbert
- 23BachmannSubstituted forEnglandat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 10Ji
- 11Riley
- 15England
- Attendance:
- 1,726
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Chelsea FC Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Gemma Bonner replaces Nikita Parris.
Delay in match Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Booking
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).
Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Own Goal by Magdalena Eriksson, Chelsea FC Women. Manchester City Women 1, Chelsea FC Women 0.
Hand ball by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ji So-Yun replaces Drew Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Beth England replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.
Attempt blocked. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Caroline Weir.
Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea FC Women).
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 0.