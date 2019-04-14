Women's FA Cup: Reading Women 1-1 West Ham United Women (West Ham win 4-3 on penalties)

From the section

West Ham scored four of their six penalties in the shoot-out

West Ham reached the Women's FA Cup final for the first time with a sudden-death shootout victory over Reading.

Rachel Furness' powerful header gave Reading the lead in normal time but Alisha Lehmann prodded West Ham level.

Reading's Fara Williams - who clipped the bar in the first half - then hit the post with a penalty before firing a gilt-edged chance wide in injury time.

After extra time produced no further goals, Cho So-hyun scored the winning spot-kick to send West Ham to Wembley.

More to follow.