Match ends, Reading FC Women 1(3), West Ham United Women FC 1(4).
Women's FA Cup: Reading Women 1-1 West Ham United Women (West Ham win 4-3 on penalties)
-
- From the section Women's Football
West Ham reached the Women's FA Cup final for the first time with a sudden-death shootout victory over Reading.
Rachel Furness' powerful header gave Reading the lead in normal time but Alisha Lehmann prodded West Ham level.
Reading's Fara Williams - who clipped the bar in the first half - then hit the post with a penalty before firing a gilt-edged chance wide in injury time.
After extra time produced no further goals, Cho So-hyun scored the winning spot-kick to send West Ham to Wembley.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 3Pacheco
- 5Bartrip
- 22PotterBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHowardat 104'minutes
- 11HardingBooked at 79mins
- 16BaileySubstituted forHönnudottirat 67'minutes
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forDavisonat 101'minutes
- 18MooreBooked at 88mins
- 10BrutonBooked at 98mins
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 6Pearce
- 9Davison
- 15Hönnudottir
- 17Estcourt
- 26Howard
- 27Laws
West Ham Women
- 13Moorhouse
- 3SimonBooked at 90minsSubstituted forSampsonat 103'minutes
- 4Hendrix
- 5FlahertyBooked at 69mins
- 11Rafferty
- 18ReichardtSubstituted forVisalliat 52'minutes
- 12Longhurst
- 20ChoBooked at 75mins
- 7LehmannSubstituted forKmitaat 118'minutes
- 9Ross
- 8KiernanSubstituted forLeonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Spencer
- 14Sampson
- 15Visalli
- 16Kmita
- 19Leon
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away21
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Reading FC Women 1(3), West Ham United Women FC 1(4).
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(3), West Ham United Women FC 1(4). Cho So-Hyun (West Ham United Women FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(3), West Ham United Women FC 1(3). Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(3), West Ham United Women FC 1(2). Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Reading FC Women 1(2), West Ham United Women FC 1(2). Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(2), West Ham United Women FC 1(2). Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(1), West Ham United Women FC 1(2). Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot misses to the right. Lauren Bruton should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) right footed shot is too high. Rakel Hönnudottir should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(1), West Ham United Women FC 1(1). Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1(1), West Ham United Women FC 1. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Reading FC Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Reading FC Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 1.
Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women FC. Rosie Kmita replaces Alisha Lehmann.
Mayumi Pacheco (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC).
Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women).
Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women).
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).
Claire Rafferty (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half Extra Time begins Reading FC Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Reading FC Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 1.
Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).
Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Attempt missed. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Sophie Howard replaces Jo Potter because of an injury.