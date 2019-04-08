John Delaney: Former FAI chief executive to attend committee hearing on Wednesday

Delaney was moved into the new role of executive vice president at the end of March

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that former CEO John Delaney will appear in front of an Irish parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The committee will seek an explanation for a 100,000 euro bridging loan the FAI received from Delaney in 2017.

Delaney is one of several FAI members that will attend the hearing.

"The Association recognises and shares the desire for the matters to be addressed as soon as possible," said FAI president Donal Conway.

"The board is seeking to fully address all concerns in a determined and transparent manner".

Delaney left his position with immediate effect at the end of March, stepping straight into the newly created role of executive vice president.

Last week Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy told the Transport, Tourism and Sport committee that the FAI had failed to provide an explanation around the circumstances of the loan.

"I regret that we were not in a position to assist Sport Ireland with answers to its questions before it attended the Committee last Wednesday," continued Conway.

"I accept more information would have assisted Sport Ireland and the Committee and I regret that it could not be provided before their meeting."

Last month Delaney stated that the loan, which was repaid two months later, was to "aid a very short-term cash flow issue".

On Monday, Conway stated that recent comments from the FAI "did not accurately reflect the board's level of awareness of the existence of the 100,000 issue in 2017".