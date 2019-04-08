Erik Samuelson: AFC Wimbledon chief executive retires

Erik Samuelson (left) had been involved in the Dons Trust, which owns AFC Wimbledon, since its inception in 2002

Erik Samuelson has stepped down as chief executive of AFC Wimbledon and retired with immediate effect.

Samuelson had been in the role at the League One club since April 2007.

He oversaw four promotions in 12 seasons and helped the Dons secure planning permission for a new stadium on Plough Lane in Merton.

"This club owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Erik for all he has done for us over the years," Dons Trust chair Mark Davis said in a statement.

"Erik has been talking to the Dons Trust board for some time about his intention to retire.

"With preparatory work getting underway at Plough Lane, I have reluctantly agreed to his request to let that happen now."

AFC Wimbledon are yet to announce who will replace Samuelson as chief executive.